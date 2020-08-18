Although marijuana dispensaries are following health guidelines with masks, plexiglass shields and appropriate social distancing, some have also implemented online ordering, so customers don’t have to come into the store.
The Happy Camper in Palisade didn’t just add online ordering as an option, it switched to it completely and added an appointment time that customers can make for pick-up.
“We pull the order and send a text,” said Colleen Scanlon, vice president of marketing for The Happy Camper. “We call them when it’s at the
cash register.”
The store still has budtenders who can answer questions, as well as a kiosk inside for people who may be visiting from out of town and may not be aware of the online ordering system.
So far this year, online ordering and curbside pickup, rather than browsing and shopping live at the store, hasn’t hurt The Happy Camper’s business.
“Sales are up,” Scanlon said. “All we can do is look month over month, and we continue to do better and better.”