With our country so divided, there are not many subjects that folks agree upon, but marijuana is the exception. Regardless of who’s asking, most Americans think marijuana should be legal. A November 2019 Pew poll found that 67 percent of U.S. adults support marijuana legalization. A December 2019 Fox News survey found that 63 percent support legalization. And, a May 2020 CIVIQ poll showed that the majority of voters in every state support marijuana legalization.
Marijuana is the new melting pot. Support for legalizing it crosses gender, racial, political, education and age lines. 1 Tourists and locals, snowboarders and hunters, ranchers and city dwellers, professionals and artists, moms and dads, elderly couples and Millennials — everyone supports marijuana.
Why is support so universal? Because the benefits of legalization outweigh concerns many people once had. Marijuana is medically legal in 33 States and Washington D.C. and recreationally legal in 11 States and Washington D.C. and the results are telling.
Marijuana has been great for the economy. At a time when many businesses are suffering during COVID-19, marijuana businesses are booming. They are essential, recession-proof and generating lots of tax revenue for States and local governments. They attract tourists, patron local businesses and are hiring big time. The legal marijuana industry created 243,700 jobs as of January; 34,705 in Colorado. 2
Marijuana has also proven safer than many other substances. No one has died from a marijuana overdose, whereas thousands of Americans are dying every day from tobacco, alcohol and opioids. 3,4
Marijuana legalization has also resulted in less crime, lower youth consumption and fewer arrests. Legalization has curtailed and even eliminated the black market and studies have now debunked the “gateway theory.” 5,6,7
It’s no longer the stoners from the movies — it’s your neighbors; it’s everyone, especially seniors. I’ll never forget one day when a smartly-dressed couple in their 70’s came into my store and I asked if I could take their picture to show people what today’s marijuana users look like.
In just three years from 2015-2018, marijuana use among those age 65-and-up increased 75 percent. With the stigma on marijuana use nearly gone, older adults living with chronic conditions and symptoms are increasingly interested in the benefits of marijuana. From topicals to bud, Baby Boomers are also the biggest spenders on marijuana. 9
2018 was also the year of women consumers – marijuana use by women nearly doubled and outpaced men.
Many folks are turning to marijuana for safer ways to medicate and recreate. Overall, 71 percent of surveyed consumers reduced (53 percent) or stopped (18 percent) their OTC pain treatment and 60 percent reduced (52 percent) or stopped (7 percent) their alcohol consumption.
Colorado was the trailblazer for legal marijuana and now, it seems, the rest of the country agrees.
