Cannabis-infused tinctures are one of our favorite products on the market right now. Don’t get us wrong, we also love flower, vapes, topicals and gummies, but the beauty of tincture is that it can be used in so many different ways. Here are just a few of our favorites:
- Add a few drops to your morning coffee or tea to start your day relaxed and ready.
- Use it in your cooking for an added health boost to any dish.
- Use it to make your own gummies and other edibles. (See recipe below!)
- Mix it with your favorite lotion for relief from joint pain and skin rashes.
- Take a few drops under your tongue each day for fast, effective absorption.
- Give CBD tincture to pets suffering from anxiety and other behavior issues.
- And much more!
Whether you’re looking for a mind-escape from the daily grind, anxiety relief for you or your pets, or you simply want to harness the power of hemp in your everyday wellness routine, The Happy Camper has a tincture formula for you.
It all starts with the right blend
The Happy Camper sells a wide range of tinctures that all contain CBD and THC in varying amounts. Products listed as CBD Tincture contain only trace amounts of THC, and those products will not produce feelings of being high. Other formulas contain a mix of both compounds and can promote feelings ranging from drowsiness to stimulation.
To understand how tinctures will affect you, it’s important to pay attention to the CBD:THC ratio listed on the bottle. A ratio of 1:1, for example, means the product contains one milligram of CBD for every one milligram of THC. A ratio of 4:3, on the other hand, means the product contains four milligrams of CBD for every three milligrams of THC. Since higher-THC ratios will produce different feelings and sensations, be sure to choose the formula that’s right for your experience level, age, weight and other factors.
Know the strains and the effects they produce
Once you’ve selected a formula, it’s time to explore popular marijuana strains and their intended effects. Many cannabis lovers swear by indica-dominant strains, for example, since they are known to promote restful sleep. Meanwhile, many creative and social types reach for sativa-heavy strains to take advantage of their invigorating, stimulating effects.
Marijuana growers use a variety of cultivation techniques to control the indica-sativa makeup. That, in turn, dictates whether the resulting tincture or other cannabis-infused product will be dominated by indica or sativa.
Here are three of the most popular and well-known marijuana strains:
Girl Scout Cookies:
Indica 60% Sativa 40%
This indica-dominant strain was created in California by cross-cultivating OG Kush with Durban Poison, producing well-balanced effects that start on the uplifting/euphoric side and dwindle to a soothing restful state.
Agent Orange:
Indica 50% Sativa 50%
This sativa-indica hybrid strain produces a burst of orange flavor and a cerebral high that, when consumed in larger quantities, translates to deep, restful sleep for users.
White Widow:
Indica 40% Sativa 60%
This sativa-dominant strain is loved by growers worldwide for the bluish hue it produces when grown indoors at colder temperatures. The flavor and aroma have been described as berry-like, and it produces a long, mellow high.
The Happy Camper is home to certified budtenders and cannabis experts who love answering customers’ questions. For more information about specific brands, products, and strains, call (970) 609-0420 or drop a line at thcpalisade.com!
