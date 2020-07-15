Although marijuana and hemp are closely related, are both cannabis plants, and are both grown and sold in Colorado, they are not treated the same at any stage of their journey from seed to packaged product on the shelf.
Hemp & CBD
“In most people’s minds, hemp and marijuana are very closely related,” said Alex Clark with Colorado Hemp Solutions, “but our industries are regulated quite differently.”
Cannabis with THC content higher than .03 percent is still federally illegal, but legal in Colorado, so it is regulated on a statewide basis by the Department of Revenue’s Marijuana Enforcement Division, which has been actively monitoring the industry since 2014.
Cannabis with THC content less than .03 percent is considered hemp, which was recognized in the 2018 federal farm bill as an agricultural commodity, so the Food and Drug Administration is writing regulations and labeling requirements that will be for producers and manufacturers across the country.
The Colorado Department of Agriculture, as well as the Colorado Department of Health and the Environment (CDHE) are also involved in the regulation of hemp, although the biggest concern is to be certain that products that are labeled as CBD derived from hemp do not have THC levels higher than .03 percent, and that labels cannot make health claims or contain specific benefits.
According to written guidelines from the CDHE, manufacturers are encouraged to get their products tested by a third party testing facility for quality control, but are not required to get any testing other than THC potency at this time.
“We make sure that every batch we make is tested for potency, and when we extract CBD oil, that it’s tested for purity,” said Claire Smith with Colorado Hemp Institute.
The FDA has not announced when it will hand down the new regulations for CBD products made from hemp, but responsible producers welcome regulations that spell out exactly what how products need to be made and labeled.
“We’re looking out for the end consumer and the farmer,” said Clark. “We’re asking what we can do that’s best and safe for all of us.”
Marijuana & THC
Although it’s called weed, the marijuana sold in retail shops throughout the entire state of Colorado are more like grape cultivars than they are dandelions. Just like the wine industry, the marijuana industry is also carefully regulated so that consumers can be confident that when they purchase their weed from a retail store, they’re getting a prime crop, and not something that would have been better off in the compost bin.
“You can’t put any product out unless it’s been tested,” said Colleen Scanlon, owner of The Happy Camper, 1043 N. River Road in Palisade.
Colorado laws require that all marijuana products are packaged and labeled, and the Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Department of Revenue licenses and regulates the testing facilities for all marijuana sold within the state. Those who purchase products at marijuana retail establishments can be certain that they are buying exactly what the labels claim it is.
In addition to the expected warnings that the product contains THC, that it is for 21+ consumption, that it may not be transported outside the state of Colorado, that those who consume the product should not operate a motor vehicle or heavy machinery and there may be health risks for pregnant women, labels must also include potency information. There’s also an inventory tracking system that traces the product back to the grow operation and the specific plants used to make the final product.
“The Colorado system tracks from seed to sale,” said Matt Pittman, who works in the grow facility at Colorado Alternative Health, the medical marijuana side of Palisade’s first dispensary at 125 Peach Ave. “Colorado tracks the stages of all the plants. We list every product we use to grow the plant. We are required to test potency. Everything is tracked back to the plant.”
Labels require a batch number on every product, which is part of the inventory tracking system.
“It includes anything that went into it,” said Jesse Loughman, owner of Colorado Alternative Health and the Palisade Weedery, which is right next door.
The extensive labeling requirements, as well as regulations for growing and manufacturing product adds to the cost of growing, but for legitimate producers, it’s all part of doing business the right way.
“You know exactly what you can and cannot do,” Loughman said.
The grow operation on Peach Ave. is strictly for the medical side of the business, which opened in 2009 and serves 300 primary patients.
“Learning the nuances of the regulations was the biggest hurdle,” said Brent Stewart with Colorado Alternative Health. “If there is a test out there, we have to do it.”
Colorado Weedery buys recreational products from other Colorado growers, and tries to source product from Western Slope growers and producers, if possible.