Hiker access to the popular Hanging Lake trail in Glenwood Canyon has been closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Access to the trail is currently closed through April 11, according to the website for reserving permits to hike the trail, visitglenwood.com/hanginglake. It says the suspension of the permit system is in accordance with an executive order by Gov. Jared Polis. His orders in response to the outbreak have included a stay-at-home directive now in place for state residents.
Hanging Lake is on the White River National Forest. A paid permit system has been implemented there by cooperating agencies in an attempt to deal with overcrowding, particularly in summer months.
The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests said in a news release Friday that GMUG had “begun the orderly closure of developed recreation sites” in response to the outbreak. Closures will run through April 30, after which they will be re-evaluated. The Forest Service said it acted to protect public health and safety and align with state and local measures already in place.
“Temporary closure of these sites will discourage dispersed recreation use by reducing congregation at trailheads, facilities and parking lots. The GMUG will not be charging day-use fees but will also not be providing public services, such as bathroom facilities, trash removal and parking lot maintenance,” the GMUG said.
One notable impact of the action is that Forest Service parking-lot bathrooms on the Grand Mesa that support activities such as use of the trails maintained by the Grand Mesa Nordic Council will be closed. The trails themselves remain open, GMUG spokeswoman Kim Phillips said. The Nordic Council’s website indicates that it recently ended trail grooming for the season.
GMUG has temporarily shut down rental cabins on other parts of the GMUG, including Lone Cone Cabin, Matterhorn Cabin and Jackson Guard Station. It said notifications to renters will be made as soon as possible and refunds will be processed.
It says that broadly speaking, forest visitors will find limited access for roads, trails and recreation sites on the GMUG, which is typical at this time of year. All GMUG campgrounds and visitor centers, and many trailheads and picnic areas, are seasonally closed and will remain so indefinitely.
The White River National Forest also said Friday it has begun closing developed recreation facilities including rental cabins, toilets and group sites, at least until April 30.
It has closed access to the Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area from Interstate 70. Access to the area from other locations such as Camp Hale is open, but patrol, grooming and parking lot plowing services have been discontinued.
Most backcountry access points and trails remain open on the White River National Forest, and people can visit https://fs.usda.gov/whiteriver for current information on office and recreation facility status.
“The Forest Service will be monitoring access points and adjusting management of these areas as appropriate to best meet social distancing direction and keep group sizes small. Safe and responsible use of our national forests will reduce impacts to local communities who may be at risk from the virus,” the Forest Service said in a news release.