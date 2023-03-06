ARVADA — Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted the complexities and interconnected challenges posed by climate change during a visit to the Denver metro area Monday.

Harris, a Democrat, spoke to an at-capacity, 500-person auditorium, and overflow rooms at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities. Dozens of state and local elected officials were in attendance. She was joined by newly elected Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen of Arvada and world-class rock climber Sasha DiGiulian of Boulder.