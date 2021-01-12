Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin is 91. Olympic gold medal figure skater Carol Heiss is 81. Singer Eric Stewart is 76. Movie director David Lynch is 75. Country-rock musician George Grantham (Poco) is 74. Israeli activist Natan Sharansky is 73. Actor Daniel Benzali is 71. Rock musician Paul Stanley (KISS) is 69. Rock musician Ian Hill (Judas Priest) is 69. Comedian Bill Maher (MAR) is 65. Actor Lorenzo Lamas is 63. Actor James Denton is 58. Rock musician Greg K. (The Offspring) is 56. Country singer John Michael Montgomery is 56. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is 56. Actor Rainn Wilson is 55. Actor Stacey Dash is 54. TV personality Melissa Rivers is 53. Actor Reno Wilson is 52. Singer Edwin McCain is 51. Actor Skeet Ulrich is 51. Rap musician ?uestlove (questlove) (The Roots) is 50. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is 49. Rock musician Rob Bourdon (Linkin Park) is 42. Singer-songwriter Bonnie McKee is 37. Country singer Brantley Gilbert is 36. Rock singer Kevin Parker (Tame Impala) is 35. Actor Evan Peters is 34.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:32:22 AM
Sunset: 05:12:56 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: E @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:32:04 AM
Sunset: 05:13:58 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: W @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:31:44 AM
Sunset: 05:15:02 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: NW @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Mainly clear. Low 13F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:31:22 AM
Sunset: 05:16:05 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: ENE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 07:30:58 AM
Sunset: 05:17:10 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: N @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Mainly clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:30:32 AM
Sunset: 05:18:15 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 07:30:04 AM
Sunset: 05:19:21 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: NNE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.