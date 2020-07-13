Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, R-Kan., is 97. Author Tom Robbins is 88. Actress Louise Fletcher is 86. Rhythm-and-blues singer Chuck Jackson is 83. Actor Terence Stamp is 82. Game show host Alex Trebek is 80. Singer George Clinton is 79. Actor-singer Bobby Sherman is 77. Former Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, R-Texas, is 77. Movie writer-director Paul Schrader is 74. Actor Danny Glover is 74. Singer Mireille Mathieu is 74. Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 73. Rock singer Don Henley is 73. Movie composer Alan Menken is 71. Singer-actress Lonette McKee is 67. Jazz musician Al Di Meola (mee-OH’-lah) is 66. Actor Willem Dafoe is 65. Actor John Leguizamo is 60. Rhythm-and-blues singer Keith Sweat is 59. Actress Joanna Going is 57. Actor Rob Estes is 57. Folk singer Emily Saliers (Indigo Girls) is 57. Actor-comedian David Spade is 56. Actor Patrick Labyorteaux is 55. Rock musician Pat Badger is 53. Actress Irene Bedard is 53. Actor Rhys Ifans (rees EYE’-fanz) is 53. Actress Diana Maria Riva is 51. Actor Colin Ferguson is 48. Actor/singer Jaime Camil is 47. Rock musician Daniel Jones is 47. Singer Rufus Wainwright is 47. Actress Franka Potente (poh-TEN’-tay) is 46. Actress Parisa Fitz-Henley is 43. Actress A.J. Cook is 42. Actor Keegan Allen is 33. Actress Camila Banus is 30. Actress Selena Gomez is 28. Britain’s Prince George of Cambridge is seven.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:59:42 AM
Sunset: 08:39:56 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SE @ 19mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:00:25 AM
Sunset: 08:39:24 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SW @ 14mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:01:08 AM
Sunset: 08:38:50 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
Generally fair. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:01:52 AM
Sunset: 08:38:15 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:02:37 AM
Sunset: 08:37:37 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:03:23 AM
Sunset: 08:36:58 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:04:10 AM
Sunset: 08:36:17 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 16