Actor Ann Blyth is 94. Actor Gary Clarke is 89. Actor Julie Newmar is 89. Actor-singer Ketty Lester is 88. Actor John Standing is 88. Actor Anita Gillette is 86. Movie director Bruce Beresford is 82. Actor Bob Balaban is 77. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 77. Actor Lesley Ann Warren is 76. Rock singer-musician Joey Spampinato is 74. Actor Marshall Manesh is 72. Actor Reginald VelJohnson is 70. Former TV host Kathie Lee Gifford is 69. R&B singer J.T. Taylor is 69. Movie director James Cameron is 68. Actor Jeff Perry is 67. Rock musician Tim Farriss (INXS) is 65. Actor Laura Innes is 65. Singer Madonna is 64. Actor Angela Bassett is 64. Actor Timothy Hutton is 62. Actor Steve Carell (kuh-REHL’) is 60. Former tennis player Jimmy Arias is 58. Actor-singer Donovan Leitch is 55. Actor Andy Milder is 54. Actor Seth Peterson is 52. Country singer Emily Strayer (The Chicks) is 50. Actor George Stults is 47. Singer Vanessa Carlton is 42. Actor Cam Gigandet is 40. Actor Agnes Bruckner is 37. Singer-musician Taylor Goldsmith (Dawes) is 37. Actor Cristin Milioti is 37. San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish is 36. Actor Shawn Pyfrom is 36. Country singer Ashton Shepherd is 36. Actor Okieriete Onaodowan is 35. Country singer Dan Smyers (Dan & Shay) is 35. NHL goalie Carey Price is 35. Actor Kevin G. Schmidt is 34. Actor Rumer Willis is 34. Actor Parker Young is 34. Rapper Young Thug is 31. Actor Cameron Monaghan is 29. U.S. Olympic swimming gold-medalist Caeleb Dressel is 26. Singer-pianist Greyson Chance is 25.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:21:51 AM
Sunset: 08:16:18 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:22:46 AM
Sunset: 08:15:05 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 06:23:40 AM
Sunset: 08:13:52 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: WSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 06:24:35 AM
Sunset: 08:12:37 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:25:30 AM
Sunset: 08:11:21 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:26:25 AM
Sunset: 08:10:05 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:27:20 AM
Sunset: 08:08:47 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
