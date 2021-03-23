Actor Jane Powell is 92. Actor Don Hastings is 87. Actor Ali MacGraw is 82. R&B singer Rudolph Isley is 82. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 73. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is 71. Rock musician Billy Currie (Ultravox) is 71. Actor Annette O’Toole is 69. Movie director Barry Sonnenfeld is 68. Singer Susan Boyle is 60. Actor Jose Zuniga is 59. Country singer Woody Lee is 53. Actor Jessica Collins is 50. Rapper-actor Method Man is 50. Movie directors Albert and Allen Hughes are 49. Political commentator Rachel Maddow is 48. Former tennis player Magdalena Maleeva is 46. Actor David Oyelowo (oh-YEHLOH’-oh) is 45. Actor JJ Field is 43. Singer Bijou Phillips is 41. Actor Sam Huntington is 39. Comedian-actor Taran Killam is 39. Actor Matt Lanter is 38. Actor Josh Zuckerman is 36. Country singer Hillary Scott (Lady A) is 35. Rock drummer Arejay Hale (Halestorm) is 34. Actor Asa Butterfield is 24. Actor Tyler Wladis is 11.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 07:12:34 AM
Sunset: 07:29:54 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: NE @ 14mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:10:58 AM
Sunset: 07:30:54 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: N @ 10mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:09:22 AM
Sunset: 07:31:52 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: S @ 14mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 66%
Sunrise: 07:07:46 AM
Sunset: 07:32:51 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
A shower or two around the area in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:06:11 AM
Sunset: 07:33:50 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: NE @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:04:35 AM
Sunset: 07:34:49 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 07:02:59 AM
Sunset: 07:35:47 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SSW @ 16mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Online Poll
“Would you vote to allow Grand Junction to have recreational marijuana in the future?”
Question will be on the April ballot