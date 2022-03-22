Actor Don Hastings is 88. Actor Ali MacGraw is 83. R&B singer Rudolph Isley is 83. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 74. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is 72. Rock musician Billy Currie (Ultravox) is 72. Actor Annette O’Toole is 70. Movie director Barry Sonnenfeld is 69. Singer Susan Boyle is 61. Actor Jose Zuniga is 60. Country singer Woody Lee is 54. Actor Jessica Collins is 51. Rapper-actor Method Man is 51. Movie directors Albert and Allen Hughes are 50. Political commentator Rachel Maddow is 49. Former tennis player Magdalena Maleeva is 47. Actor David Oyelowo (oh-YEHLOH’-oh) is 46. Actor JJ Field is 44. Singer Bijou Phillips is 42. Actor Sam Huntington is 40. Comedian-actor Taran Killam is 40. Actor Matt Lanter is 39. Actor Josh Zuckerman is 37. Country singer Hillary Scott (Lady A) is 36. Rock drummer Arejay Hale (Halestorm) is 35. Actor Asa Butterfield is 25. Actor Tyler Wladis is 12.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- State hid findings of “life-threatening” errors at troubled mental health center
- Pedestrian killed by semi-truck in Delta County
- Peters calls county jail a 'political prison'
- Kylie Jenner announces name change for her baby boy
- Growing vs. slow going: Colorado Outdoors opportunity zone outpacing Las Colonias
- Horizon Drive exit closed Tuesday for death investigation
- Hot Tomato founders working on housing shortage documentary
- Juvenile found guilty in Fruita LDS Church fire
- Boebert votes against Ukraine aid, Russian oil imports
- No looking back: Spinal injury gives GJ nurse educator a passion to help others
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:14:29 AM
Sunset: 07:28:36 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:12:53 AM
Sunset: 07:29:35 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: WSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:11:17 AM
Sunset: 07:30:34 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:09:41 AM
Sunset: 07:31:33 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:08:06 AM
Sunset: 07:32:31 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:06:30 AM
Sunset: 07:33:30 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:04:54 AM
Sunset: 07:34:29 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: SSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.