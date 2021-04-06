Country singer Loretta Lynn is 89. Actor Julie Christie is 81. Retired MLB All-Star Pete Rose is 80. Rock musician Ritchie Blackmore is 76. Actor John Shea is 73. Actor Peter Capaldi is 63. Actor-turned-race car driver Brian Forster is 61. Actor Brad Garrett is 61. Actor Robert Carlyle is 60. Rock singer-musician John Bell (Widespread Panic) is 59. Actor Robert Clendenin is 57. Actor Catherine Dent is 56. Actor Lloyd Owen is 55. Baseball Hall of Famer Greg Maddux is 55. Rock musician Barrett Martin is 54. Actor Anthony Michael Hall is 53. Actor Adrien Brody is 48. Classical singer David Miller (Il Divo) is 48. Rapper Da Brat is 47. Actor Antwon Tanner is 46. Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar is 44. Actor-producer Rob McElhenney is 44. Roots singer JD McPherson is 44. Rock singer Win Butler (Arcade Fire) is 41. Actor Claire Coffee is 41. Actor Christian Alexander is 31. Actor Nick Krause is 29. Actor Vivien Cardone is 28. Actor Graham Phillips is 28. Actor Skyler Samuels is 27. Actor Abigail Breslin is 25.