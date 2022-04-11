Actor David Bradley is 80. Composer-musician Jan Hammer (yahn HAH’-mur) is 74. Actor Olivia Hussey is 71. Actor Clarke Peters is 70. Rapper Afrika Bambaataa is 65. Actor Sean Bean is 63. Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason (eh-SY’-uh-suhn) is 61. Actor Joel Murray is 60. Rock singer Maynard James Keenan is 58. Actor Lela Rochon (LEE’-lah rohn-SHAHN’) is 58. Actor William Mapother is 57. Actor Leslie Bega is 55. Actor Henry Ian Cusick is 55. Actor Kimberly Elise is 55. Singer Liz Phair is 55. Director/producer Adam McKay is 54. Rapper-actor Redman is 52. Actor Jennifer Garner is 50. Singer Victoria Beckham is 48. Actor-singer Lindsay Korman is 44. Actor Tate Ellington is 43. Actor Nicholas D’Agosto is 42. Actor Charlie Hofheimer is 41. Actor Rooney Mara is 37. Actor Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is 35. Actor Paulie Litt is 27. Actor Dee Dee Davis is 26.