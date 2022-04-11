Actor Elinor Donahue is 85. Rock musician Alan Price (The Animals) is 80. Actor Tim Curry is 76. Pop singer Mark “Flo” Volman (The Turtles; Flo and Eddie) is 75. Actor Tony Plana is 70. Former tennis player Sue Barker is 66. Motorsports Hall of Famer Al Unser Jr. is 60. Actor Tom Wood is 59. Former recording executive Suge Knight is 57. Singer-songwriter Dar Williams is 55. Actor Kim Hawthorne (TV: “Greenleaf”) is 54. Actor Ashley Judd is 54. Singer Bekka Bramlett is 54. Latin pop singer Luis Miguel is 52. Actor Jennifer Esposito is 50. Actor Jennifer Taylor is 50. Jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux (PAY’-roo) is 48. Actor James Franco is 44. Actor Kate Hudson is 43. Actor Hayden Christensen is 41. Actor Catalina Sandino Moreno is 41. Actor-comedian Ali Wong is 40. Actor Victoria Yeates is 39. Actor Kelen Coleman is 38. Actor Zack Conroy is 37. Roots rock musician Steve Johnson (Alabama Shakes) is 37. Actor Courtland Mead is 35. Retired tennis player Maria Sharapova is 35. NHL forward Patrik Laine is 34.
