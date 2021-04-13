Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:38:09 AM Sunset: 07:51:08 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: S @ 24mph UV Index: 7 High

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming E and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.