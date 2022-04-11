Actor Leslie Phillips is 98. Former Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., is 86. Actor George Takei is 85. Singer Johnny Tillotson is 84. Actor Ryan O’Neal is 81. Bluegrass singer-musician Doyle Lawson (Quicksilver) is 78. Actor Judith O’Dea is 77. Rock musician Craig Frost (Grand Funk; Bob Seger’s Silver Bullet Band) is 74. Actor Gregory Itzin (iht-zihn) is 74. Actor Jessica Lange is 73. Actor Veronica Cartwright is 73. Actor Clint Howard is 63. Actor Crispin Glover is 58. Actor Andy Serkis is 58. Olympic silver medal figure skater Rosalynn Sumners is 58. Actor William deVry is 54. Country singer Wade Hayes is 53. Actor Shemar Moore is 52. Actor Carmen Electra is 50. Reggae singer Stephen Marley is 50. Rock musician Marty Crandall is 47. Actor Joey Lawrence is 46. Country musician Clay Cook (Zac Brown Band) is 44. Actor Clayne Crawford is 44. Actor Tim Jo is 38. Actor Carlos Valdes (TV: “The Flash”) is 33.
- Cracker Barrel headlines changes coming to GJ's food scene
- Officials: Bring evidence of election fraud
- Man arrested for Taco Bell killing found incompetent to stand trial
- Red Rock adds former Fuoco Motors to its stable
- City Council discusses incentives for proposed old City Market development
- Lincoln Park multi-purpose facility on hold
- Tri-State proposing closing Rifle power plant
- DA drops charge against man accused of transporting $5 million worth of pot
- Soper fears pressure to reduce irrigation will result from state's action
- Watershed moment: Valley grapples with proposed water quality standards
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:43:06 AM
Sunset: 07:48:03 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: W @ 23 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Cloudy and windy. Low 36F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:41:36 AM
Sunset: 07:49:01 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: WNW @ 18 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:40:06 AM
Sunset: 07:49:59 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: W @ 21 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:38:38 AM
Sunset: 07:50:57 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: SW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:37:09 AM
Sunset: 07:51:54 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:35:42 AM
Sunset: 07:52:52 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SSW @ 20 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:34:15 AM
Sunset: 07:53:49 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: WNW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
