Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is 95. Actor-comedian-writer Elaine May is 89. Actor Charles Grodin is 86. Anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean is 82. Singer-musician Iggy Pop is 74. Actor Patti LuPone is 72. Actor Tony Danza is 70. Actor James Morrison is 67. Actor Andie MacDowell is 63. Rock singer Robert Smith (The Cure) is 62. Rock musician Michael Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) is 62. Actor-director John Cameron Mitchell is 58. Rapper Michael Franti (Spearhead) is 55. Actor Leslie Silva is 53. Actor Toby Stephens is 52. Rock singer-musician Glen Hansard (The Frames) is 51. Actor Rob Riggle is 51. Comedian Nicole Sullivan is 51. Football player-turned-actor Brian White is 48. Olympic gold medal pairs figure skater Jamie Sale (sah-LAY’) is 44. Rock musician David Brenner (Theory of a Deadman) is 43. Actor James McAvoy is 42. Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo is 41. Actor Terrence J is 39. Actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw is 38. Actor Christoph (cq) Sanders is 33. Actor Frank Dillane is 30. Rock singer Sydney Sierota (Echosmith) is 24.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 06:39:45 AM
Sunset: 07:50:13 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: ESE @ 13mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:38:16 AM
Sunset: 07:51:10 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: S @ 25mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 32%
Sunrise: 06:36:48 AM
Sunset: 07:52:08 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: W @ 13mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:35:21 AM
Sunset: 07:53:06 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: N @ 13mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:33:55 AM
Sunset: 07:54:03 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: NNE @ 17mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:32:29 AM
Sunset: 07:55:01 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:31:04 AM
Sunset: 07:55:59 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: WNW @ 12mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.