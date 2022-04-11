Actor Alan Oppenheimer is 92. Actor David Birney is 83. Actor Lee Majors is 83. Irish nationalist Bernadette Devlin McAliskey is 75. Actor Blair Brown is 75. Writer-director Paul Brickman is 73. Actor Joyce DeWitt is 73. Actor James Russo is 69. Filmmaker-author Michael Moore is 68. Actor Judy Davis is 67. Actor Valerie Bertinelli is 62. Actor Craig Sheffer is 62. Actor-comedian-talk show host George Lopez is 61. U.S. Olympic gold medal skier Donna Weinbrecht is 57. Actor Melina Kanakaredes (kah-nah-KAH’-ree-deez) is 55. Rock musician Stan Frazier (Sugar Ray) is 54. Actor Scott Bairstow (BEHR’-stow) is 52. Actor-writer John Lutz is 49. Actor Barry Watson is 48. Rock musician Aaron Dessner (The National) is 46. Rock musician Bryce Dessner (The National) is 46. Professional wrestler/actor John Cena is 45. Actor-writer-comedian John Oliver is 45. Actor Kal Penn is 45. Retired MLB All-Star Andruw Jones is 45. Actor Jaime King is 43. Pop singer Taio (TY’-oh) Cruz is 39. Actor Aaron Hill is 39. Actor Jesse Lee Soffer is 38. Actor Rachel Skarsten is 37. Rock musician Anthony LaMarca (The War on Drugs) is 35. Singer-songwriter John Fullbright is 34. Actor Dev Patel (puh-TEHL’) is 32. Actor Matthew Underwood is 32. Model Gigi Hadid is 27. Rock musicians Jake and Josh Kiszka (Greta Van Fleet) are 26. Actor Charlie Rowe (TV: “Salvation”) is 26. Retired tennis player Ashleigh Barty is 26. U.S. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Chloe Kim is 22.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Cracker Barrel headlines changes coming to GJ's food scene
- Officials: Bring evidence of election fraud
- Man arrested for Taco Bell killing found incompetent to stand trial
- Red Rock adds former Fuoco Motors to its stable
- City Council discusses incentives for proposed old City Market development
- Lincoln Park multi-purpose facility on hold
- Tri-State proposing closing Rifle power plant
- DA drops charge against man accused of transporting $5 million worth of pot
- Soper fears pressure to reduce irrigation will result from state's action
- Watershed moment: Valley grapples with proposed water quality standards
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 41%
Sunrise: 06:42:56 AM
Sunset: 07:47:59 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: W @ 19 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow late. Low near 35F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 06:41:26 AM
Sunset: 07:48:57 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: WNW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:39:56 AM
Sunset: 07:49:55 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: W @ 21 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:38:28 AM
Sunset: 07:50:52 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: SW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:36:59 AM
Sunset: 07:51:50 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:35:32 AM
Sunset: 07:52:48 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SSW @ 20 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:34:05 AM
Sunset: 07:53:46 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: W @ 15 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.