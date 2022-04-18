Actor Al Pacino is 82. Ballroom dance judge Len Goodman (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 78. Rock musician Stu Cook (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 77. Singer Bjorn Ulvaeus (BYORN ul-VAY’-us) (ABBA) is 77. Actor Talia Shire is 77. Actor Jeffrey DeMunn is 75. Rock musician Steve Ferrone (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 72. Country singer-songwriter Rob Crosby is 68. Actor Hank Azaria is 58. Rock singer Andy Bell (Erasure) is 58. Rock musician Eric Avery is 57. Country musician Rory Feek (Joey + Rory) is 57. TV personality Jane Clayson is 55. Actor Renee Zellweger is 53. Actor Gina Torres is 53. Actor Jason Lee is 52. Actor Jason Wiles is 52. Actor Emily Bergl is 47. Actor Marguerite Moreau is 45. Singer Jacob Underwood is 42. Actor Melonie Diaz is 38. Actor Sara Paxton is 34. Actor/producer Allisyn Snyder is 26. Actor Jayden Rey is 13.
