Actor-comedian Carol Burnett is 88. R&B singer Maurice Williams is 83. Songwriter-musician Duane Eddy is 83. Singer Bobby Rydell is 79. Rock musician Gary Wright is 78. Actor Nancy Lenehan is 68. Actor Giancarlo Esposito is 63. Rock musician Roger Taylor (Duran Duran) is 61. Actor Joan Chen is 60. Rock musician Chris Mars is 60. Actor-singer Michael Damian is 59. Actor Jet Li (lee) is 58. Actor-comedian Kevin James is 56. Author and former U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey (TREHTH’-eh-way) is 55. Actor Marianne Jean-Baptiste is 54. Rapper T-Boz (TLC) is 51. Former first lady Melania Trump is 51. Actor Shondrella Avery is 50. Actor Simbi Kali is 50. Country musician Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts) is 50. Rock musician Jose Pasillas (Incubus) is 45. Actor Jason Earles is 44. Actor Leonard Earl Howze is 44. Actor Amin Joseph is 44. Actor Tom Welling is 44. Actor Pablo Schreiber is 43. Actor Nyambi Nyambi is 42. Actor Jordana Brewster is 41. Actor Stana Katic is 41. Actor Marnette Patterson is 41. Actor Channing Tatum is 41. Americana/roots singer-songwriter Lilly Hiatt is 37. Actor Emily Wickersham is 37. Actor Aaron Weeks is 35. Electro pop musician James Sunderland (Frenship) is 34. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is 29.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 06:28:15 AM
Sunset: 07:57:51 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 06:26:53 AM
Sunset: 07:58:48 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: W @ 11mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:25:32 AM
Sunset: 07:59:46 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: W @ 14mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:24:12 AM
Sunset: 08:00:43 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: S @ 17mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:22:53 AM
Sunset: 08:01:41 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SSW @ 22mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:21:35 AM
Sunset: 08:02:38 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SSW @ 18mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:20:18 AM
Sunset: 08:03:36 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: W @ 12mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.