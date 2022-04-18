Actor-comedian Carol Burnett is 89. R&B singer Maurice Williams is 84. Songwriter-musician Duane Eddy is 84. Rock musician Gary Wright is 79. Actor Nancy Lenehan is 69. Actor Giancarlo Esposito is 64. Rock musician Roger Taylor (Duran Duran) is 62. Actor Joan Chen is 61. Rock musician Chris Mars is 61. Actor-singer Michael Damian is 60. Actor Jet Li (lee) is 59. Actor-comedian Kevin James is 57. Author and former U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey (TREHTH’-eh-way) is 56. Actor Marianne Jean-Baptiste is 55. Rapper T-Boz (TLC) is 52. Former first lady Melania Trump is 52. Actor Shondrella Avery is 51. Actor Simbi Kali is 51. Country musician Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts) is 51. Rock musician Jose Pasillas (Incubus) is 46. Actor Jason Earles is 45. Actor Leonard Earl Howze is 45. Actor Amin Joseph is 45. Actor Tom Welling is 45. Actor Pablo Schreiber is 44. Actor Nyambi Nyambi is 43. Actor Jordana Brewster is 42. Actor Stana Katic is 42. Actor Marnette Patterson is 42. Actor Channing Tatum is 42. Americana/roots singer-songwriter Lilly Hiatt is 38. Actor Emily Wickersham is 38. Actor Aaron Meeks is 36. Electro pop musician James Sunderland (Frenship) is 35. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is 30.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- New $17 million apartment complex coming to 10th and Grand
- Fruita asks LDS Church to rebuild church that burned down
- Man with three previous DUIs charged with vehicular homicide
- Meadowlark Garden reopening in Redlands after hiatus
- Four Palisade venues host 17 bands for Palisade Bluegrass Bash
- Cracker Barrel headlines changes coming to GJ's food scene
- Crime lab: man accused of transporting 1,600 pounds of marijuana actually had 25 pounds
- How a boy from Basalt went to Mesa and Germany, then found his way back home
- Bulldogs commit to athletic and academic futures
- Coram is sole GOP candidate to challenge Boebert
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:32:41 AM
Sunset: 07:54:42 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: ESE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:31:16 AM
Sunset: 07:55:39 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: SSW @ 25 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 44F. WSW winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:29:52 AM
Sunset: 07:56:37 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: W @ 14 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:28:28 AM
Sunset: 07:57:34 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: S @ 20 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 06:27:06 AM
Sunset: 07:58:32 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: SSW @ 22 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 33%
Sunrise: 06:25:45 AM
Sunset: 07:59:29 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: W @ 13 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:24:24 AM
Sunset: 08:00:27 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: N @ 14 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.