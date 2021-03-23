Conservationist Dame Jane Goodall is 87. Actor William Gaunt is 84. Songwriter Jeff Barry is 83. Actor Eric Braeden is 80. Actor Marsha Mason is 79. Singer Wayne Newton is 79. Singer Tony Orlando is 77. Comedy writer Pat Proft is 74. Folk-rock singer Richard Thompson is 72. Country musician Curtis Stone (Highway 101) is 71. Blues singer-guitarist John Mooney is 66. Rock musician Mick Mars (Motley Crue) is 65. Actor Alec Baldwin is 63. Actor David Hyde Pierce is 62. Rock singer John Thomas Griffith (Cowboy Mouth) is 61. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 60. Rock singer-musician Mike Ness (Social Distortion) is 59. Rock singer Sebastian Bach is 53. Rock musician James MacDonough is 51. Olympic gold medal ski racer Picabo Street is 50. Actor Jennie Garth is 49. Actor Jamie Bamber is 48. Actor Adam Scott is 48. Christian rock musician Drew Shirley (Switchfoot) is 47. Comedian Aries Spears is 46. Actor Matthew Goode is 43. Actor Cobie Smulders is 39. Rock-pop singer Leona Lewis is 36. Actor Amanda Bynes is 35. Actor-comedian Rachel Bloom is 34. Actor Hayley Kiyoko is 30. Rock musician Sam Kiszka (Greta Van Fleet) is 22.