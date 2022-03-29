Conservationist Dame Jane Goodall is 88. Actor William Gaunt is 85. Songwriter Jeff Barry is 84. Actor Eric Braeden is 81. Actor Marsha Mason is 80. Singer Wayne Newton is 80. Singer Tony Orlando is 78. Comedy writer Pat Proft is 75. Folk-rock singer Richard Thompson is 73. Country musician Curtis Stone (Highway 101) is 72. Blues singer-guitarist John Mooney is 67. Rock musician Mick Mars (Motley Crue) is 66. Actor Alec Baldwin is 64. Actor David Hyde Pierce is 63. Rock singer John Thomas Griffith (Cowboy Mouth) is 62. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 61. Rock singer-musician Mike Ness (Social Distortion) is 60. Rock singer Sebastian Bach is 54. Rock musician James MacDonough is 52. Olympic gold medal ski racer Picabo Street is 51. Actor Jennie Garth is 50. Actor Jamie Bamber is 49. Actor Adam Scott is 49. Christian rock musician Drew Shirley (Switchfoot) is 48. Comedian Aries Spears is 47. Actor Matthew Goode is 44. Actor Cobie Smulders is 40. Rock-pop singer Leona Lewis is 37. Actor Amanda Bynes is 36. Actor-comedian Rachel Bloom is 35. Actor Hayley Kiyoko is 31. Rock musician Sam Kiszka (Greta Van Fleet) is 23.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Hospital merger raises questions of future care, costs
- Clinic closure to leave hundreds in Grand Valley with uncertain medical future
- West Elk Mine helps state coal production rebound
- Judge dismisses Mangum murder case, DA appeals
- Grand Junction man arrested after standoff, accused of sex crimes on a child
- State hid findings of “life-threatening” errors at troubled mental health center
- County GOP picks primary candidates
- Glenwood attractions see upgrades
- Peters' conceal-carry permit suspended
- Pedestrian killed by semi-truck in Delta County
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 07:03:14 AM
Sunset: 07:35:22 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: N @ 10 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:01:38 AM
Sunset: 07:36:21 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: NNW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds overnight. Low around 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 07:00:03 AM
Sunset: 07:37:19 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:58:28 AM
Sunset: 07:38:17 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: NW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:56:53 AM
Sunset: 07:39:16 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:55:19 AM
Sunset: 07:40:14 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:53:45 AM
Sunset: 07:41:12 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: NW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.