Movie producer Roger Corman is 95. Former U.S. Secretary of State and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell is 84. Country singer Tommy Cash is 81. Actor Michael Moriarty is 80. Pop singer Allan Clarke (The Hollies) is 79. Writer-director Peter Greenaway is 79. Actor Max Gail is 78. Actor Jane Asher is 75. Singer Agnetha (ag-NEE’-tah) Faltskog (ABBA) is 71. Actor Mitch Pileggi is 69. Singer-songwriter Peter Case is 67. Hip-hop artist/actor Christopher “Kid” Reid is 57. Rock musician Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) is 55. Singer Paula Cole is 53. Actor Krista Allen is 50. Actor Victoria Hamilton is 50. Country singer Pat Green is 49. Rapper-producer Pharrell (fa-REHL’) Williams is 48. Rapper/producer Juicy J is 46. Actor Sterling K. Brown is 45. Country singer-musician Mike Eli (The Eli Young Band) is 40. Actor Hayley Atwell is 39. Actor Lily James is 32.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:59:42 AM
Sunset: 07:37:36 PM
Humidity: 9%
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:58:07 AM
Sunset: 07:38:34 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:56:33 AM
Sunset: 07:39:32 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: NNE @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:54:58 AM
Sunset: 07:40:30 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:53:24 AM
Sunset: 07:41:28 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: S @ 11mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:51:51 AM
Sunset: 07:42:26 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SSW @ 16mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 06:50:18 AM
Sunset: 07:43:24 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: S @ 17mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Online Poll
“Would you vote to allow Grand Junction to have recreational marijuana in the future?”
Question will be on the April ballot