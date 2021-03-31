Today’s Birthdays: Comedian Shecky Greene is 95. Author and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Seymour Hersh is 84. “Mouseketeer” Darlene Gillespie is 80. Singer Peggy Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 80. Songwriter-producer Leon Huff is 79. Actor Stuart Pankin is 75. Rock musician Steve Howe is 74. Former House Republican leader Tom DeLay is 74. Movie director John Madden is 72. Rock musician Mel Schacher (Grand Funk Railroad) is 70. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is 66. Actor John Schneider is 61. “Survivor” winner Richard Hatch is 60. Rock musician Izzy Stradlin is 59. Singer Julian Lennon is 58. Actor Dean Norris is 58. Rock singer-musician Donita Sparks is 58. Rapper Biz Markie is 57. Actor Robin Wright is 55. Actor Patricia Arquette is 53. Actor JR Bourne is 51. Rock singer Craig Honeycutt (Everything) is 51. Rock musician Darren Jessee is 50. Actor Emma Caulfield is 48. Actor Katee Sackhoff is 41. Actor Taylor Kitsch is 40. Rock singer-musician Ezra Koenig (Vampire Weekend) is 37. Actor Taran Noah Smith is 37. Actor Kirsten Storms is 37. Actor Sadie Calvano is 24.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:59:44 AM
Sunset: 07:37:39 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: NE @ 7mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:58:09 AM
Sunset: 07:38:37 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:56:34 AM
Sunset: 07:39:35 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: NNE @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:55 AM
Sunset: 07:40:33 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:53:26 AM
Sunset: 07:41:31 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: S @ 11mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:51:52 AM
Sunset: 07:42:29 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SSW @ 16mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 06:50:19 AM
Sunset: 07:43:27 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: S @ 17mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Online Poll
“Would you vote to allow Grand Junction to have recreational marijuana in the future?”
Question will be on the April ballot