Satirical songwriter and mathematician Tom Lehrer is 94. Actor Michael Learned is 83. Country singer Margo Smith is 80. Actor Dennis Quaid is 68. Comedian Jimmy Tingle is 67. Country musician Dave Innis (Restless Heart) is 63. Talk show host Joe Scarborough is 59. Actor-sports reporter Lisa Guerrero is 58. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is 58. Actor Mark Pellegrino is 57. Actor-model Paulina Porizkova is 57. Actor Cynthia Nixon is 56. Rock singer Kevin Martin (Candlebox) is 53. TV personality Sunny Anderson is 47. Rock singer Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance) is 45. Actor Keshia Knight Pulliam is 43. Rock musician Albert Hammond Jr. (The Strokes) is 42. Actor Charlie Hunnam is 42. Actor Ryan Northcott is 42. Actor Arlen Escarpeta is 41. Actor Jay Baruchel is 40. Actor Annie Funke is 37. Actor Jordan Masterson is 36. Actor Leighton Meester is 36. Actor-singer Jesse McCartney is 35. R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan is 35. Actor Kristen Stewart is 32. Actor Elle Fanning is 24. Rapper Lil Nas X is 23. Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright is 23. Classical crossover singer Jackie Evancho (ee-VAYN’-koh) is 22.
Online Poll
Chance of Rain: 32%
Sunrise: 07:03:13 AM
Sunset: 07:35:23 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: N @ 10 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A few showers early, then clouds lingering overnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:01:38 AM
Sunset: 07:36:21 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: NNW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 07:00:03 AM
Sunset: 07:37:20 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:58:28 AM
Sunset: 07:38:18 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: NW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Clear. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:56:53 AM
Sunset: 07:39:16 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:55:18 AM
Sunset: 07:40:14 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:53:44 AM
Sunset: 07:41:12 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
