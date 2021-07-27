inger Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 90. Former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato, R-N.Y., is 84. Actor Giancarlo Giannini is 79. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams is 71. Blues singer-musician Robert Cray is 68. Singer Michael Penn is 63. Rock singer Joe Elliott (Def Leppard) is 62. Rock singer-musician Suzi Gardner (L7) is 61. Rapper Chuck D (Public Enemy) is 61. Actor Jesse Borrego is 59. Actor Demian Bichir is 58. Rapper Coolio is 58. Actor John Carroll Lynch is 58. Rock singer Adam Duritz (Counting Crows) is 57. Movie director Sam Mendes is 56. Country singer George Ducas is 55. Actor Jennifer Gareis is 51. Actor Charles Malik Whitfield is 49. Actor Tempestt Bledsoe is 48. Actor Jason Momoa is 42. Actor Honeysuckle Weeks is 42. Singer Ashley Parker Angel is 40. Actor Taylor Fry is 40. Actor Elijah Kelley is 35.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:10:37 AM
Sunset: 08:30:06 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:11:29 AM
Sunset: 08:29:10 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: WSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:12:21 AM
Sunset: 08:28:13 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:13:13 AM
Sunset: 08:27:15 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:14:05 AM
Sunset: 08:26:15 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:14:58 AM
Sunset: 08:25:13 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:15:52 AM
Sunset: 08:24:10 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.