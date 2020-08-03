Actor Arlene Dahl is 95. Songwriter-producer Kenny Gamble is 77. Rock musician Jim Kale (Guess Who) is 77. Magazine columnist Marilyn Vos Savant is 74. Country singer John Conlee is 74. Singer Eric Carmen is 71. Computer scientist and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is 70. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 67. Singer Joe Jackson is 66. Playwright David Henry Hwang is 63. Actor Miguel A. Nunez Jr. is 61. Actor Viola Davis is 55. Actor Embeth Davidtz is 55. Actor Duane Martin is 55. Actor-host Joe Rogan is 53. Rhythm-and-blues musician Chris Dave is 52. Actor Anna Gunn is 52. Actor Ashley Jensen is 52. Actor Sophie Okonedo (oh-koh-NAY’-doh) is 52. Rock guitarist Charlie Sexton is 52. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad is 50. Actor Nigel Harman is 47. Actor Will Friedle is 44. Actor Rob Kerkovich is 41. Actor Merritt Wever is 40. Actor Chris Hemsworth is 37. Rock musician Heath Fogg (Alabama Shakes) is 36. Singer J-Boog is 35. Rapper Asher Roth is 35. Actor Alyson Stoner is 27.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:16:58 AM
Sunset: 08:22:50 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:17:52 AM
Sunset: 08:21:44 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: WSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:18:46 AM
Sunset: 08:20:37 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:19:40 AM
Sunset: 08:19:28 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:20:34 AM
Sunset: 08:18:19 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:21:29 AM
Sunset: 08:17:08 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:22:23 AM
Sunset: 08:15:56 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6