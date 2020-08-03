Actor George Hamilton is 81. Actor Dana Ivey is 79. Actor Jennifer Warren is 79. Rock singer-musician Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits) is 71. Actor Jim Beaver is 70. Singer Kid Creole is 70. Jazz musician Pat Metheny is 66. Actor Sam J. Jones is 66. Actor Bruce Greenwood is 64. Country singer Danny Shirley is 64. Pop musician Roy Hay (Culture Club) is 59. Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 57. Actor Peter Krause (KROW’-zuh) is 55. Actor Brent Sexton is 53. International Tennis Hall of Famer Pete Sampras is 49. Actor-comedian Michael Ian Black is 49. Actor Yvette Nicole Brown is 49. Actor Rebecca Gayheart is 49. Actor Casey Affleck is 45. Rock musician Bill Uechi is 45. Actor Maggie Lawson is 40. Actor Dominique Swain is 40. Actor Leah Pipes is 32. Actor Lakeith Stanfield is 29. NBA All-Star Khris Middleton is 29. Actor Cara Delevingne (DEHL’-eh-veen) is 28. Actor Imani Hakim is 27.

