Actor George Hamilton is 82. Actor Dana Ivey is 80. Actor Jennifer Warren is 80. Rock singer-musician Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits) is 72. Actor Jim Beaver is 71. Singer Kid Creole is 71. Jazz musician Pat Metheny is 67. Actor Sam J. Jones is 67. Actor Bruce Greenwood is 65. Country singer Danny Shirley is 65. Pop musician Roy Hay (Culture Club) is 60. Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 58. Actor Peter Krause (KROW’-zuh) is 56. Actor Brent Sexton is 54. International Tennis Hall of Famer Pete Sampras is 50. Actor-comedian Michael Ian Black is 50. Actor Yvette Nicole Brown is 50. Actor Rebecca Gayheart is 50. Actor Casey Affleck is 46. Rock musician Bill Uechi is 46. Actor Maggie Lawson is 41. Actor Dominique Swain is 41. Actor Leah Pipes is 33. Actor Lakeith Stanfield is 30. NBA All-Star Khris Middleton is 30. Actor Cara Delevingne (DEHL’-eh-veen) is 29. Actor Imani Hakim is 28.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:17:32 AM
Sunset: 08:21:53 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: E @ 9mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:18:26 AM
Sunset: 08:20:46 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 69F. WSW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:19:20 AM
Sunset: 08:19:38 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SSW @ 19mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:20:14 AM
Sunset: 08:18:29 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:21:08 AM
Sunset: 08:17:18 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:22:03 AM
Sunset: 08:16:06 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low around 65F. S winds shifting to E at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:22:58 AM
Sunset: 08:14:53 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.