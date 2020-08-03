Former U.S. Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders is 87. Actor Kevin Tighe is 76. Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is 74. Opera singer Kathleen Battle is 72. High wire aerialist Philippe Petit is 71. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Clarke is 71. Golf Hall of Famer Betsy King is 65. Movie director Paul Greengrass is 65. Actor Danny Bonaduce (bahn-uh-DOO’-chee) is 61. TV weatherman Sam Champion is 59. Actor Dawnn (correct) Lewis is 59. Actor John Slattery is 58. Actor Debi Mazar is 56. Actor Quinn Cummings is 53. Actor Seana Kofoed is 50. Country singer Andy Griggs is 47. Actor Gregory Fitoussi is 44. Country musician Mike Melancon (Emerson Drive) is 42. Actor Kathryn Fiore is 41. Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is 38. Actor Sebastian Stan is 38. Actor Eme Ikwuakor (IK’-wah-ker) is 36. Pop-rock singer James Morrison is 36. Actor Lennon Stella is 21.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:16:58 AM
Sunset: 08:22:50 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:17:52 AM
Sunset: 08:21:44 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: WSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:18:46 AM
Sunset: 08:20:37 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:19:40 AM
Sunset: 08:19:28 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Mainly clear. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:20:34 AM
Sunset: 08:18:19 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:21:29 AM
Sunset: 08:17:08 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. N winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:22:23 AM
Sunset: 08:15:56 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: SW @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6