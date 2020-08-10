Actor Ann Blyth is 92. Actor Gary Clarke is 87. Actor Julie Newmar is 87. Actor-singer Ketty Lester is 86. Actor John Standing is 86. College Football Hall of Famer and NFL player Bill Glass is 85. Actor Anita Gillette is 84. Country singer Billy Joe Shaver is 81. Movie director Bruce Beresford is 80. Actor Bob Balaban is 75. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 75. Actor Lesley Ann Warren is 74. Rock singer-musician Joey Spampinato is 72. Actor Marshall Manesh is 70. Actor Reginald VelJohnson is 68. Former TV host Kathie Lee Gifford is 67. Rhythm-and-blues singer J.T. Taylor is 67. Movie director James Cameron is 66. Actor Jeff Perry is 65. Rock musician Tim Farriss (INXS) is 63. Actor Laura Innes is 63. Singer Madonna is 62. Actor Angela Bassett is 62. Actor Timothy Hutton is 60. Actor Steve Carell (kuh-REHL’) is 58. Former tennis player Jimmy Arias is 56. Actor-singer Donovan Leitch is 53. Actor Andy Milder is 52. Actor Seth Peterson is 50. Country singer Emily Robison (The Chicks) is 48. Actor George Stults is 45. Singer Vanessa Carlton is 40. Actor Cam Gigandet is 38. Actor Agnes Bruckner is 35. Singer-musician Taylor Goldsmith (Dawes) is 35. Actor Cristin Milioti is 35. Actor Shawn Pyfrom is 34. Country singer Ashton Shepherd is 34. Actor Okieriete Onaodowan is 33. Country singer Dan Smyers (Dan & Shay) is 33. NHL goalie Carey Price is 33. Actor Kevin G. Schmidt is 32. Actor Rumer Willis is 32. Actor Parker Young is 32. Rapper Young Thug is 29. Actor Cameron Monaghan is 27. Singer-pianist Greyson Chance is 23.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:23:04 AM
Sunset: 08:14:38 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: E @ 10mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:23:59 AM
Sunset: 08:13:23 PM
Humidity: 10%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:24:53 AM
Sunset: 08:12:08 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: SW @ 14mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Clear. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:25:48 AM
Sunset: 08:10:52 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:26:44 AM
Sunset: 08:09:34 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:27:39 AM
Sunset: 08:08:16 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:28:34 AM
Sunset: 08:06:56 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 16