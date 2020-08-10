Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin (jahng zuh-MEEN’) is 94. Former MLB All-Star Boog Powell is 79. Actor Robert DeNiro is 77. Movie director Martha Coolidge is 74. Rock musician Gary Talley (The Box Tops) is 73. Actor-screenwriter-producer Julian Fellowes is 71. Actor Robert Joy is 69. International Tennis Hall of Famer Guillermo Vilas is 68. Rock singer Kevin Rowland (Dexy’s Midnight Runners) is 67. Rock musician Colin Moulding (XTC) is 65. Country singer-songwriter Kevin Welch is 65. Olympic gold medal figure skater Robin Cousins is 63. Singer Belinda Carlisle is 62. Author Jonathan Franzen is 61. Actor Sean Penn is 60. Jazz musician Everette Harp is 59. Rock musician Gilby Clarke is 58. Singer Maria McKee is 56. Rock musician Steve Gorman (The Black Crowes) is 55. Rock musician Jill Cunniff (kuh-NIHF’) is 54. Actor David Conrad is 53. Actor Helen McCrory is 52. Singer Donnie Wahlberg is 51. College Basketball Hall of Famer and retired NBA All-Star Christian Laettner is 51. Rapper Posdnuos (PAHS’-deh-noos) is 51. International Tennis Hall of Famer Jim Courier is 50. Retired MLB All-Star Jorge Posada is 49. TV personality Giuliana Rancic is 46. Actor Bryton James is 34. Actor Brady Corbet (kohr-BAY’) is 32. Actor Austin Butler is 29. Actor Taissa Farmiga is 26. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Gracie Gold is 25.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:23:04 AM
Sunset: 08:14:38 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: E @ 10mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:23:59 AM
Sunset: 08:13:23 PM
Humidity: 10%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:24:53 AM
Sunset: 08:12:08 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: SW @ 14mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Clear. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:25:48 AM
Sunset: 08:10:52 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:26:44 AM
Sunset: 08:09:34 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:27:39 AM
Sunset: 08:08:16 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:28:34 AM
Sunset: 08:06:56 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 16