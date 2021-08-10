Former first lady Rosalynn (ROH’-zuh-lihn) Carter is 94. Movie director Roman Polanski is 88. Actor-director Robert Redford is 85. Actor Henry G. Sanders is 79. Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 78. R&B singer Sarah Dash (LaBelle) is 76. Rock musician Dennis Elliott is 71. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 69. Actor Denis Leary is 64. Actor Madeleine Stowe is 63. Former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner (GYT’-nur) is 60. ABC News reporter Bob Woodruff is 60. The former president of Mexico, Felipe Calderon, is 59. Actor Adam Storke is 59. Actor Craig Bierko (BEER’-koh) is 57. Rock singer-musician Zac Maloy (The Nixons) is 53. Rock singer and hip-hop artist Everlast is 52. Rapper Masta Killa (Wu-Tang Clan) is 52. Actor Christian Slater is 52. Actor Edward Norton is 52. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 51. Actor Kaitlin Olson is 46. Rock musician Dirk Lance is 45. Actor-comedian Andy Samberg (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 43. Country musician Brad Tursi (Old Dominion) is 42. Actor Mika Boorem is 34. Actor Maia Mitchell is 28. Actor Madelaine Petsch is 27. Actor Parker McKenna Posey is 26.
