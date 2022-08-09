Former first lady Rosalynn (ROH’-zuh-lihn) Carter is 95. Actor-director Robert Redford is 86. Actor Henry G. Sanders is 80. Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 79. Rock musician Dennis Elliott is 72. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 70. Actor Denis Leary is 65. Actor Madeleine Stowe is 64. Former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner (GYT’-nur) is 61. ABC News reporter Bob Woodruff is 61. The former president of Mexico, Felipe Calderon, is 60. Actor Adam Storke is 60. Actor Craig Bierko (BEER’-koh) is 58. Rock singer-musician Zac Maloy (The Nixons) is 54. Rock singer and hip-hop artist Everlast is 53. Rapper Masta Killa (Wu-Tang Clan) is 53. Actor Christian Slater is 53. Actor Edward Norton is 53. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 52. Actor Kaitlin Olson is 47. Rock musician Dirk Lance is 46. Actor-comedian Andy Samberg (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 44. Country musician Brad Tursi (Old Dominion) is 43. Actor Mika Boorem is 35. Actor Maia Mitchell is 29. Actor Madelaine Petsch is 28. Actor Parker McKenna Posey is 27.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:21:53 AM
Sunset: 08:16:16 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:22:48 AM
Sunset: 08:15:03 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 06:23:43 AM
Sunset: 08:13:50 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: WSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 06:24:37 AM
Sunset: 08:12:35 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:25:32 AM
Sunset: 08:11:19 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:26:27 AM
Sunset: 08:10:02 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:27:22 AM
Sunset: 08:08:45 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
