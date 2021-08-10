Actor L.Q. Jones is 94. Actor Debra Paget is 88. USTA Eastern Tennis Hall of Famer Renee Richards is 87. Former MLB All-Star Bobby Richardson is 86. Actor Diana Muldaur is 83. Actor Jill St. John is 81. Singer Billy J. Kramer is 78. Country singer-songwriter Eddy Raven is 77. Rock singer Ian Gillan (Deep Purple) is 76. Former President Bill Clinton is 75. Actor Gerald McRaney is 74. Actor Jim Carter is 73. Pop singer-musician Elliot Lurie (Looking Glass) is 73. Rock musician John Deacon (Queen) is 70. Bluegrass musician Marc Pruett (Balsam Range) is 70. Actor-director Jonathan Frakes is 69. Political consultant Mary Matalin is 68. Actor Peter Gallagher is 66. Actor Adam Arkin is 65. Singer-songwriter Gary Chapman is 64. Actor Martin Donovan is 64. Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Anthony Munoz is 63. R&B singer Ivan Neville is 62. Actor Eric Lutes is 59. Actor John Stamos is 58. Actor Kyra Sedgwick is 56. Actor Kevin Dillon is 56. Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 55. TV reporter Tabitha Soren is 54. Country singer-songwriter Mark McGuinn is 53. Actor Matthew Perry is 52. Country singer Clay Walker is 52. Rapper Fat Joe is 51. Olympic gold medal tennis player Mary Joe Fernandez is 50. Actor Tracie Thoms is 46. Actor Callum Blue is 44. Country singer Rissi (REE’-see) Palmer is 40. Actor Erika Christensen is 39. Actor Melissa Fumero is 39. Pop singer Missy Higgins is 38. Actor Peter Mooney is 38. Actor Tammin Sursok is 38. Olympic silver medal snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis (jay-kuh-BEHL’-ihs) is 36. Actor J. Evan Bonifant is 36. Rapper Romeo is 32. Actor Ethan Cutkosky is 22.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:22:53 AM
Sunset: 08:14:53 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: ENE @ 13mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:23:48 AM
Sunset: 08:13:39 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: WSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:24:43 AM
Sunset: 08:12:24 PM
Humidity: 11%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 06:25:37 AM
Sunset: 08:11:08 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:26:32 AM
Sunset: 08:09:51 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:27:28 AM
Sunset: 08:08:33 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:28:23 AM
Sunset: 08:07:14 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.