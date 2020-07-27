Actor Nehemiah Persoff is 101. Rock musician Garth Hudson (The Band) is 83. Singer Kathy Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 77. Actor Joanna Cassidy is 75. Actor Kathryn Harrold is 70. Actor Butch Patrick (TV: “The Munsters”) is 67. Rock music producer/drummer Butch Vig (Garbage) is 65. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., is 63. Singer Mojo Nixon is 63. Actor Victoria Jackson is 61. Actor Apollonia is 61. Actor Cynthia Stevenson is 58. Actor Mary-Louise Parker is 56. Rock musician John Stanier is 52. Writer-actor-director Kevin Smith is 50. Actor Jacinda Barrett is 48. Actor Sam Worthington is 44. Figure skater Michael Weiss is 44. Actor Edward Furlong is 43. TV meteorologist Dylan Dreyer (TV: “Today”) is 39. Actor Marci Miller is 35. Singer Charli XCX is 28. Actor Hallie Eisenberg is 28.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 80%
Sunrise: 06:10:42 AM
Sunset: 08:29:51 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: ESE @ 10mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:11:33 AM
Sunset: 08:28:55 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:12:25 AM
Sunset: 08:27:57 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: W @ 14mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:13:18 AM
Sunset: 08:26:58 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: NNE @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:14:11 AM
Sunset: 08:25:58 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: NE @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Clear. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:15:04 AM
Sunset: 08:24:56 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:15:57 AM
Sunset: 08:23:53 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29