Broadcast journalist Morton Dean is 86. Author Annie Proulx (proo) is 86. Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski (yah-STREM’-skee) is 82. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells is 80. Writer-producer David Chase is 76. CBS newsman Steve Kroft is 76. Actor Cindy Williams is 74. Pop musician David Marks is 73. International Swimming Hall of Famer Diana Nyad (NY’-ad) is 72. Baseball Hall of Famer Paul Molitor is 65. Rock musician Vernon Reid is 63. Country singer Ricky Lynn Gregg is 62. Country singer Collin Raye is 61. Actor Regina Taylor is 61. Rock singer Roland Orzabal (Tears For Fears) is 60. Rock musician Debbi Peterson (The Bangles) is 60. Rock musician Gary Lee Conner (Screaming Trees) is 59. Singer Tori Amos is 58. Country singer Mila Mason is 58. R&B musician James DeBarge is 58. International Tennis Hall of Famer Mats Wilander (VEE’-luhn-dur) is 57. Actor Brooke Dillman is 55. Rapper GZA (JIHZ’-ah)/The Genius is 55. Actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (ah-day-WAH’-lay ah-kih-NOY’-yay ah-BAH’-jay) is 54. Actor Ty Burrell is 54. Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis is 51. Actor Melinda Page Hamilton is 50. Actor Rick Yune is 50. Rock musician Paul Doucette (DOO’-set) (Matchbox Twenty) is 49. Rap-reggae singer Beenie Man is 48. Singer Howie Dorough (Backstreet Boys) is 48. Comedian-actor Kristen Wiig is 48. Actor Jenna Leigh Green is 47. Rock musician Bo Koster is 47. Rock musician Dean Back (Theory of a Deadman) is 46. Talk show host James Corden is 43. Rock musician Jeff Stinco (Simple Plan) is 43. Actor Brandon Adams is 42. Actor Aya Sumika is 41. Actor Ari Stidham is 29.
