Actor Vera Miles is 91. Actor Barbara Eden is 90. Political satirist Mark Russell is 89. Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen is 87. Actor Richard Sanders is 81. Ballet dancer Patricia McBride is 79. Former Surgeon General Antonia Novello is 77. Pro Football Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright is 76. Country singer Rex Allen Jr. is 74. Actor David Robb is 74. Singer Linda Thompson is 74. Actor Shelley Long is 72. Actor-singer Rick Springfield is 72. Country singer-musician Woody Paul (Riders in the Sky) is 72. Queen Noor of Jordan is 70. Actor-producer Mark Hudson is 70. Actor Skipp Sudduth is 65. Rock musician Dean DeLeo (Army of Anyone; Stone Temple Pilots) is 60. Actor Jay Mohr is 51. Actor Ray Park is 47. Actor Scott Caan is 45. Country singer Shelly Fairchild is 44. Figure skater Nicole Bobek (BOH’-bek) is 44. Rock singer Julian Casablancas (The Strokes) is 43. Actor Joanne Froggatt is 41. Actor Jaime Lee Kirchner is 40. Neo-soul musician Actor Annie Ilonzeh is 38. Dance musician Sky Blu is 35. Actor Kimberly Matula is 33. Basketball player Jeremy Lin is 33.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 06:29:19 AM
Sunset: 08:05:57 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: ESE @ 19mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 43%
Sunrise: 06:30:14 AM
Sunset: 08:04:36 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: S @ 13mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:31:09 AM
Sunset: 08:03:15 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:32:04 AM
Sunset: 08:01:53 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:32:59 AM
Sunset: 08:00:29 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 06:33:54 AM
Sunset: 07:59:06 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:34:49 AM
Sunset: 07:57:41 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.