It's about time. The U.S. has lost too many lives and too much money fighting a hopeless war.

I agree with the decision to leave, but think it should have been planned out more carefully.

I agree but am concerned for the Afghan people, especially the women and children.

I disagree with the decision. We owe it to the Afghan people to stay and maintain stability.

I disagree with the move. It will fuel more anti-American sentiment and terrorism and puts our country at risk.

I disagreed with the invasion to begin with. We cannot nation build in countries hostile to democracy.

