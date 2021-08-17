Pop singer Vic Dana is 81. Former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is 76. R&B singer Valerie Simpson is 76. Pop singer Bob Cowsill is 72. Broadcast journalist Bill Whitaker is 70. Actor Brett Cullen is 65. Former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy is 62. Jazz musician Branford Marsalis is 61. Country musician Jimmy Olander (Diamond Rio) is 60. Actor Chris Burke is 56. Actor-singer Shirley Manson (Garbage) is 55. Rock musician Dan Vickrey (Counting Crows) is 55. TV writer-actor Riley Weston is 55. Rock musician Adrian Young (No Doubt) is 52. Actor Melissa McCarthy is 51. Latin pop singer Thalia is 50. Actor Meredith Eaton is 47. Rock singer-musician Tyler Connolly (Theory of a Deadman) is 46. Actor Mike Colter is 45. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 41. Actor Chris Pine is 41. Comedian/actor/writer John Mulaney is 39. Actor Johnny Ray Gill is 37. Country singer Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line) is 36. R&B singer Cassie (AKA Cassie Ventura) is 35. Actor Evan Ross is 33. Actor Danielle Savre is 33. Actor Dylan O’Brien is 30. Actor Keke Palmer is 28.