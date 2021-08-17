Author Lady Antonia Fraser is 89. Actor Tommy Sands is 84. Bluegrass singer-musician J.D. Crowe is 84. Actor Tuesday Weld is 78. Actor G.W. Bailey is 77. Actor Marianne Sagebrecht is 76. Country musician Jeff Cook is 72. Actor Paul Reubens is 69. Rock musician Alex Lifeson (Rush) is 68. Actor Peter Stormare is 68. Actor Diana Scarwid is 66. Rock musician Glen Matlock (The Sex Pistols) is 65. Golfer Bernhard Langer is 64. Country singer Jeffrey Steele is 60. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 60. Movie director Tom Ford (Film: “Nocturnal Animals”) is 60. Writer-producer Dean Devlin is 59. Rock musician Mike Johnson is 56. Rap musician Bobo (Cypress Hill) is 54. U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines is 52. Country singer Colt Ford is 52. Actor Chandra Wilson is 52. Rock musician Tony Kanal (No Doubt) is 51. Rapper Mase is 46. Actor Sarah Chalke is 45. Actor RonReaco Lee is 45. Actor-singer Demetria McKinney is 43. Actor Aaron Paul is 42. Rock musician Jon Siebels (Eve 6) is 42. Actor Shaun Weiss is 42. Contemporary Christian musician Megan Garrett (Casting Crowns) is 41. Actor Kyle Lowder is 41. Actor Patrick J. Adams is 40. Actor Karla Mosley is 40. Actor Amanda Fuller is 37. Singer Mario is 35. Actor Alexa PenaVega is 33. Actor Ellar Coltrane is 27. Actor Savannah Paige Rae is 18.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:29:24 AM
Sunset: 08:05:57 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: ESE @ 16mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 43%
Sunrise: 06:30:20 AM
Sunset: 08:04:36 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: S @ 13mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:31:15 AM
Sunset: 08:03:15 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:32:10 AM
Sunset: 08:01:52 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:33:05 AM
Sunset: 08:00:29 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 06:33:59 AM
Sunset: 07:59:05 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:34:54 AM
Sunset: 07:57:41 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Clear. Low around 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.