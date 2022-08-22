Movie director William Friedkin is 87. Actor Elliott Gould is 84. Actor Deborah Van Valkenburgh is 70. Former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew is 67. Dancer-choreographer Mark Morris is 66. Country musician Dan Truman (Diamond Rio) is 66. Actor Rebecca DeMornay is 63. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch (GOR’-suhch) is 55. Singer Me’Shell NdegeOcello (n-DAY’-gay-OH’-chehl-oh) is 54. Actor Carla Gugino is 51. Rock musician Kyle Cook (Matchbox Twenty) is 47. Actor John Hensley is 45. Actor Kate Simses is 43. Rapper A+ is 40. Actor Jennifer Landon is 39. Actor Jeffrey Licon is 37. Actor-singer Lea Michele is 36. Actor Charlotte Ritchie is 33. Actor Nicole Gale Anderson is 32. MLB pitcher Noah Syndergaard (SIHN’-dur-gahrd) is 30. Rock singer Liam Payne (One Direction) is 29.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:33:49 AM
Sunset: 07:59:23 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:34:44 AM
Sunset: 07:57:59 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: NE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:35:39 AM
Sunset: 07:56:34 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 06:36:33 AM
Sunset: 07:55:08 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 06:37:28 AM
Sunset: 07:53:41 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 06:38:23 AM
Sunset: 07:52:13 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 06:39:18 AM
Sunset: 07:50:45 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
