Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy is 96. Singer Tony Bennett is 95. Actor Martin Sheen is 81. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lance Alworth is 81. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 80. Singer Beverly Lee (The Shirelles) is 80. Movie director John Landis is 71. Actor JoMarie Payton is 71. Actor Jay North (TV: “Dennis the Menace”) is 70. Hockey Hall-of-Famer Marcel Dionne is 70. Actor Philip Casnoff is 67. Actor John C. McGinley is 62. Rock singer-musician Lee Rocker (The Stray Cats) is 60. Actor Lisa Ann Walter is 60. Rock singer James Hetfield (Metallica) is 58. Rock singer-musician Ed Roland (Collective Soul) is 58. Actor Isaiah Washington is 58. Country musician Dean Sams (Lonestar) is 55. Rock musician Stephen Carpenter (Deftones) is 51. Hip-hop artist Spinderella (Salt-N-Pepa) is 50. Actor Brigid Brannagh is 49. Actor Michael Ealy is 48. Country musician Jimmy De Martini (Zac Brown Band) is 45. NFL quarterback Tom Brady is 44. Actor Evangeline (ee-VAN’-gel-een) Lilly is 42. Actor Mamie Gummer is 38. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte is 37. Country singer Whitney Duncan is 37. Actor Jon Foster is 37. Actor Georgina Haig is 36. Actor Tanya Fischer is 36. Pop-rock musician Brent Kutzle (OneRepublic) is 36. Rapper Shelley FKA DRAM is 33.