Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy is 96. Singer Tony Bennett is 95. Actor Martin Sheen is 81. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lance Alworth is 81. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 80. Singer Beverly Lee (The Shirelles) is 80. Movie director John Landis is 71. Actor JoMarie Payton is 71. Actor Jay North (TV: “Dennis the Menace”) is 70. Hockey Hall-of-Famer Marcel Dionne is 70. Actor Philip Casnoff is 67. Actor John C. McGinley is 62. Rock singer-musician Lee Rocker (The Stray Cats) is 60. Actor Lisa Ann Walter is 60. Rock singer James Hetfield (Metallica) is 58. Rock singer-musician Ed Roland (Collective Soul) is 58. Actor Isaiah Washington is 58. Country musician Dean Sams (Lonestar) is 55. Rock musician Stephen Carpenter (Deftones) is 51. Hip-hop artist Spinderella (Salt-N-Pepa) is 50. Actor Brigid Brannagh is 49. Actor Michael Ealy is 48. Country musician Jimmy De Martini (Zac Brown Band) is 45. NFL quarterback Tom Brady is 44. Actor Evangeline (ee-VAN’-gel-een) Lilly is 42. Actor Mamie Gummer is 38. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte is 37. Country singer Whitney Duncan is 37. Actor Jon Foster is 37. Actor Georgina Haig is 36. Actor Tanya Fischer is 36. Pop-rock musician Brent Kutzle (OneRepublic) is 36. Rapper Shelley FKA DRAM is 33.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:10:37 AM
Sunset: 08:30:06 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:11:29 AM
Sunset: 08:29:10 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: WSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:12:21 AM
Sunset: 08:28:13 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:13:13 AM
Sunset: 08:27:15 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:14:05 AM
Sunset: 08:26:15 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:14:58 AM
Sunset: 08:25:13 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:15:52 AM
Sunset: 08:24:10 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.