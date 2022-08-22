Actor Elizabeth Ashley is 83. Actor Ben Jones is 81. Actor John Kani is 80. Cartoonist R. Crumb is 79. Olympic gold medal skier Jean-Claude Killy (zhahn-KLOHD’ kee-LEE’) is 79. Comedian Lewis Black is 74. Actor Timothy Bottoms is 71. Actor David Paymer is 68. Jazz musician Gerald Albright is 65. Actor Michael Chiklis is 59. Actor Michael Michele is 56. Country singer Sherrie Austin is 51. Rock singer-musician Lars Frederiksen (Rancid) is 51. Actor Cameron Diaz is 50. TV personality Lisa Ling is 49. Rock singer-musician Aaron Barrett (Reel Big Fish) is 48. Actor Raúl Castillo is 45. Actor Michael Gladis is 45. MLB pitcher Adam Wainwright is 41. Former tennis player Andy Roddick is 40. Singer Rachael Price (Lake Street Dive) is 37. Rock musician Ryan Ross is 36. Actor Johanna Braddy is 35. Actor Cameron Finley is 35.
