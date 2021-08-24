Rock musician Jerry Allison (Buddy Holly and the Crickets) is 82. Actor Jack Thompson is 81. Violinist Itzhak Perlman is 76. Singer Van Morrison is 76. Rock musician Rudolf Schenker (The Scorpions) is 73. Actor Richard Gere is 72. Actor Stephen Henderson is 72. Olympic gold medal track and field athlete Edwin Moses is 66. Rock singer Glenn Tilbrook (Squeeze) is 64. Rock musician Gina Schock (The Go-Go’s) is 64. Singer Tony DeFranco (The DeFranco Family) is 62. R&B musician Larry Waddell (Mint Condition) is 58. Actor Jaime P. Gomez is 56. Rock musician Jeff Russo (Tonic) is 52. Singer-composer Deborah Gibson is 51. Actor Zack Ward is 51. Golfer Padraig (PAH’-drig) Harrington is 50. Actor Chris Tucker is 49. Actor Sara Ramirez is 46. R&B singer Tamara (Trina & Tamara) is 44.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:35:41 AM
Sunset: 07:56:14 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: ESE @ 12mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:36:36 AM
Sunset: 07:54:47 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:37:31 AM
Sunset: 07:53:20 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:38:26 AM
Sunset: 07:51:52 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:39:21 AM
Sunset: 07:50:23 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:40:16 AM
Sunset: 07:48:54 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: S @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:41:10 AM
Sunset: 07:47:23 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.