Rock musician Jerry Allison (Buddy Holly and the Crickets) is 83. Actor Jack Thompson is 82. Violinist Itzhak Perlman is 77. Singer Van Morrison is 77. Rock musician Rudolf Schenker (The Scorpions) is 74. Actor Richard Gere is 73. Actor Stephen Henderson is 73. Olympic gold medal track and field athlete Edwin Moses is 67. Rock singer Glenn Tilbrook (Squeeze) is 65. Rock musician Gina Schock (The Go-Go’s) is 65. Singer Tony DeFranco (The DeFranco Family) is 63. R&B musician Larry Waddell (Mint Condition) is 59. Actor Jaime P. Gomez is 57. Rock musician Jeff Russo (Tonic) is 53. Singer-composer Deborah Gibson is 52. Actor Zack Ward is 52. Golfer Padraig (PAH’-drig) Harrington is 51. Actor Chris Tucker is 50. Actor Sara Ramirez is 47. R&B singer Tamara (Trina & Tamara) is 45.
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Five players to watch from every D51 football team
- Peters is asking court to attend election denier event
- Old bus station to be transformed into mixed-use Terminal
- The gentrification of Grand Junction
- Incoming GJ Rockies owner an Emmy winner, promises name change
- Judge denies Peters' travel request
- City council overrules planning commission on Redlands re-zone
- Ancient human footprints discovered in Utah
- Five-time CrossFit Games champion
- ALL THINGS FOOD: Local teen selected as video talent for America's Test Kitchen–Kids
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:33:50 AM
Sunset: 07:59:27 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: ESE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:34:45 AM
Sunset: 07:58:03 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: NE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:35:39 AM
Sunset: 07:56:38 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 06:36:34 AM
Sunset: 07:55:12 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:37:29 AM
Sunset: 07:53:45 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 06:38:24 AM
Sunset: 07:52:17 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 06:39:18 AM
Sunset: 07:50:48 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.