Actor-singer Tina Cole is 78. Actor-comedian Richard Belzer is 77. Football Hall of Famer John Riggins is 72. Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales is 66. Actor-screenwriter Billy Bob Thornton is 66. Actor Kym Karath (Film: “The Sound of Music”) is 63. Hall of Fame track star Mary Decker Slaney is 63. Actor Lauren Tom is 62. Former President Barack Obama is 60. Producer Michael Gelman (TV: “Live with Kelly & Ryan”) is 60. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Roger Clemens is 59. Actor Crystal Chappell is 56. Author Dennis Lehane is 56. Rock musician Rob Cieka (Boo Radleys) is 53. Actor Daniel Dae Kim is 53. Actor Michael DeLuise is 52. Former race car driver Jeff Gordon is 50. Rapper-actor Yo-Yo is 50. Country singer Jon Nicholson is 48. R&B singer-actor Marques (MAR’-kus) Houston is 40. Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, the former actor Meghan Markle, is 40. Actor Abigail Spencer is 40. Actor/director Greta Gerwig is 38. Country singer Crystal Bowersox (TV: “American Idol”) is 36. Rock singer Tom Parker (The Wanted) is 33. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse are 29. Singer Jessica Sanchez (TV: “American Idol”) is 26.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:10:37 AM
Sunset: 08:30:06 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:11:29 AM
Sunset: 08:29:10 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: WSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:12:21 AM
Sunset: 08:28:13 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:13:13 AM
Sunset: 08:27:15 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:14:05 AM
Sunset: 08:26:15 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:14:58 AM
Sunset: 08:25:13 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:15:52 AM
Sunset: 08:24:10 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.