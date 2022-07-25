Children’s performer Ella Jenkins is 98. Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 84. Actor Louise Sorel is 82. Actor Michael Anderson Jr. is 79. Actor Ray Buktenica is 79. Actor Dorian Harewood is 72. Actor Catherine Hicks is 71. Rock singer Pat MacDonald (Timbuk 3) is 70. Country musician Mark DuFresne is 69. Actor Stepfanie Kramer is 66. Actor Faith Prince is 65. R&B singer Randy DeBarge is 64. Actor Leland Orser is 62. Actor Michelle Yeoh (yoh) is 60. Country singers Patsy and Peggy Lynn are 58. Basketball Hall of Famer David Robinson is 57. Actor Jeremy Ratchford is 57. Actor Benito Martinez is 54. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 54. Movie writer-director M. Night Shyamalan (SHAH’-mah-lahn) is 52. Actor Merrin Dungey is 51. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner is 50. Actor Jason O’Mara is 50. Actor Vera Farmiga is 49. Actor Ever Carradine is 48. Actor Soleil (soh-LAY’) Moon Frye is 46. Actor Melissa George is 46. Rock singer Travis McCoy is 41. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. is 41. Actor Romola Garai is 40. U.S. Olympic and WNBA basketball star A’ja Wilson is 26.