Children’s performer Ella Jenkins is 98. Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 84. Actor Louise Sorel is 82. Actor Michael Anderson Jr. is 79. Actor Ray Buktenica is 79. Actor Dorian Harewood is 72. Actor Catherine Hicks is 71. Rock singer Pat MacDonald (Timbuk 3) is 70. Country musician Mark DuFresne is 69. Actor Stepfanie Kramer is 66. Actor Faith Prince is 65. R&B singer Randy DeBarge is 64. Actor Leland Orser is 62. Actor Michelle Yeoh (yoh) is 60. Country singers Patsy and Peggy Lynn are 58. Basketball Hall of Famer David Robinson is 57. Actor Jeremy Ratchford is 57. Actor Benito Martinez is 54. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 54. Movie writer-director M. Night Shyamalan (SHAH’-mah-lahn) is 52. Actor Merrin Dungey is 51. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner is 50. Actor Jason O’Mara is 50. Actor Vera Farmiga is 49. Actor Ever Carradine is 48. Actor Soleil (soh-LAY’) Moon Frye is 46. Actor Melissa George is 46. Rock singer Travis McCoy is 41. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. is 41. Actor Romola Garai is 40. U.S. Olympic and WNBA basketball star A’ja Wilson is 26.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Peters attempts to circumvent SoS, asks counties to begin recount
- Peters to be arrested for violating bond
- Man stabbed to death in Hawthorne Park identified
- Wildfire near Somerset caused by underground coal mine fire
- Man sentenced after pleading guilty to murder
- Peters turns herself in
- City Council moves forward with $2.4M incentive for old City Market development
- Youth and high school sports have an official 'crisis'
- Peters to be arrested for violating bond
- Five indicted by grand jury on fentanyl charges
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:08:42 AM
Sunset: 08:31:57 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: SE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 32%
Sunrise: 06:09:32 AM
Sunset: 08:31:05 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:10:23 AM
Sunset: 08:30:11 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 06:11:14 AM
Sunset: 08:29:16 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:12:06 AM
Sunset: 08:28:20 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:12:58 AM
Sunset: 08:27:21 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:13:51 AM
Sunset: 08:26:22 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.