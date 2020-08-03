Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy is 92. Actor Cynthia Harris is 86. Tennis Hall of Famer Rod Laver is 82. Jazz musician Jack DeJohnette is 78. Comedian-director David Steinberg is 78. Actor Sam Elliott is 76. Singer Barbara Mason is 73. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player John Cappelletti is 68. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Doug Williams is 65. Actor Melanie Griffith is 63. Actor Amanda Bearse is 62. Rapper Kurtis Blow is 61. Hockey Hall of Famer Brett Hull is 56. TV host Hoda Kotb (HOH’-duh KAHT’-bee) is 56. Actor Pat Petersen is 54. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is 53. Actor Gillian Anderson is 52. Actor Eric Bana is 52. Producer-director McG (aka Joseph McGinty Nichol) is 52. NHL player-turned-coach Rod Brind’Amour is 50. TV anchor Chris Cuomo is 50. Actor Thomas Lennon is 50. Rock musician Arion Salazar is 50. Rapper Mack 10 is 49. Actor Nikki Schieler Ziering is 49. Latin rock singer Juanes is 48. Actor Liz Vassey is 48. Actor Kevin McKidd is 47. Actor Rhona Mitra (ROH’-nuh MEE’-truh) is 45. Actor Texas Battle is 44. Actor Jessica Capshaw is 44. Actor Ashley Johnson is 37. Actor Anna Kendrick is 35.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:16:52 AM
Sunset: 08:22:52 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Some passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:17:45 AM
Sunset: 08:21:46 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: WSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:18:39 AM
Sunset: 08:20:38 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:19:34 AM
Sunset: 08:19:30 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:20:28 AM
Sunset: 08:18:20 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Clear. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:21:23 AM
Sunset: 08:17:09 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. N winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:22:17 AM
Sunset: 08:15:57 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: SW @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6