Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy is 94. Tennis Hall of Famer Rod Laver is 84. Jazz musician Jack DeJohnette is 80. Comedian-director David Steinberg is 80. Actor Sam Elliott is 78. Singer Barbara Mason is 75. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player John Cappelletti is 70. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Doug Williams is 67. Actor Melanie Griffith is 65. Actor Amanda Bearse is 64. Rapper Kurtis Blow is 63. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., is 62. Hockey Hall of Famer Brett Hull is 58. TV host Hoda Kotb (HOH’-duh KAHT’-bee) is 58. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is 55. Actor Gillian Anderson is 54. Actor Eric Bana is 54. Producer-director McG (aka Joseph McGinty Nichol) is 54. NHL player-turned-coach Rod Brind’Amour is 52. TV journalist Chris Cuomo is 52. Actor Thomas Lennon is 52. Rapper Mack 10 is 51. Actor Nikki Schieler Ziering is 51. Latin rock singer Juanes is 50. Actor Liz Vassey is 50. Actor Kevin McKidd is 49. Actor Rhona Mitra (ROH’-nuh MEE’-truh) is 47. Actor Texas Battle is 46. Actor Jessica Capshaw is 46. Actor Ashley Johnson is 39. Actor Anna Kendrick is 37.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Goat and Clover owner to open Brick on Main gastropub in former Main Street Cafe
- Court rejects Boebert's request for protection order
- Grand Junction man 1 of 2 motorcyclists killed in Garfield County
- GJPD investigating homicide near downtown
- Post-moratorium foreclosures on the rise in Mesa County, statewide
- Convicted murderer wins new trial
- Peters recount approved
- Peters reapplies for recount of June primary loss
- GJ Bike Night provides weekly outlet for relaxed riding
- Family's attire at the Western Slope Open are the cat's pajamas
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:14:44 AM
Sunset: 08:25:21 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:15:37 AM
Sunset: 08:24:18 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: SW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 69F. W winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:16:30 AM
Sunset: 08:23:14 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: N @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:17:24 AM
Sunset: 08:22:09 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 06:18:18 AM
Sunset: 08:21:03 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:19:12 AM
Sunset: 08:19:55 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 53%
Sunrise: 06:20:06 AM
Sunset: 08:18:46 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.